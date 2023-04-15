Kelowna Rockets Andrew Cristall and Caden Price will wear the red, white, and the maple leaf at Hockey Canada at the upcoming U18 Hockey Championships in Switzerland. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

2 Kelowna Rockets to wear the red and white overseas for Hockey Canada

Andrew Cristall and Caden Price are projected as high NHL draft picks this summer

A couple of Kelowna Rockets are getting the chance to represent their country.

Forward Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price will be playing for Hockey Canada at the U18 World Championships in Switzerland next week.

Cristall led the Rockets last season with 95 points (39 goals, 56 assists) in 54 games this season while Price led all Rockets defenceman with 40 points (five goals, 35 assists) in 65 games.

According to the latest NHL Draft Rankings, Cristall is listed 16th and Price is listed 30th. Cristall, from Burnaby, is a projected first-rounder in the upcoming NHL Draft. Price, who’s ranked the sixth-best defenceman on the list, is projected as a late first to early second-round draft choice.

The Rockets were bounced by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

Cristall, Price and the rest of Hockey Canada open the tournament on Thursday, April 20 against Sweden.

The tournament schedule can be found on Hockey Canada’s website.

