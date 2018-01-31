Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver prepares for next phase

Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver is expanding public and member offerings for the 2018 season.

For the 2018 season a new partnership with Porsche Centre Kelowna will bring expanded public offerings, including the new Academy 27 Pro Ride Experience. Area 27 announced that construction of the first building at the facility will begin early in the 2018 season. This multipurpose building will feature over 9,500 square feet of space overlooking the circuit, on-site food and beverage services and Academy 27 classroom facilities.

Area 27 is also expanding member offerings and focusing efforts on developing corporate entertainment, media and videography opportunities.

During the inaugural season, the circuit played host to Chevrolet, McLaren Cars, and Subaru Canada. They all found Area 27 and the surrounding amenities to provide the perfect venue for their desired programs.

“Area 27 proved to be the perfect track to host the Camaro ZL1 1LE media program. From the challenging circuit to the scenic Okanagan backdrop, we couldn’t have asked for a better venue,” said Ron Kiino, Chevrolet communications – Performance Cars, in a press release.

Initially breaking ground in December of 2015, Area 27 Motorsports Park has now sold out of all 300 family memberships following the track’s inaugural season.

The project began when South Okanagan Motorsports Corporation co-founder, Bill Drossos, initiated a conversation with Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band. With a mutual understanding of the economic growth opportunity the track would bring to the local community, the project was soon given the green light. The eleven founding members of SOMC, including Jacques Villeneuve, set themselves upon the task of developing the motorsports facility.

Although membership applications are now closed, the Motorsports Park has begun accepting wait list inquiries to accommodate the overwhelming demand. For more information, please visit Area27.ca.

