Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver prepares for next phase

A new partnership with Porsche Centre Kelowna will bring expanded public offerings

Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver is expanding public and member offerings for the 2018 season.

For the 2018 season a new partnership with Porsche Centre Kelowna will bring expanded public offerings, including the new Academy 27 Pro Ride Experience. Area 27 announced that construction of the first building at the facility will begin early in the 2018 season. This multipurpose building will feature over 9,500 square feet of space overlooking the circuit, on-site food and beverage services and Academy 27 classroom facilities.

Area 27 is also expanding member offerings and focusing efforts on developing corporate entertainment, media and videography opportunities.

Related: Area 27 a piece of heaven for members

During the inaugural season, the circuit played host to Chevrolet, McLaren Cars, and Subaru Canada. They all found Area 27 and the surrounding amenities to provide the perfect venue for their desired programs.

“Area 27 proved to be the perfect track to host the Camaro ZL1 1LE media program. From the challenging circuit to the scenic Okanagan backdrop, we couldn’t have asked for a better venue,” said Ron Kiino, Chevrolet communications – Performance Cars, in a press release.

Related: Area 27 puts on show for grand opening

Initially breaking ground in December of 2015, Area 27 Motorsports Park has now sold out of all 300 family memberships following the track’s inaugural season.

The project began when South Okanagan Motorsports Corporation co-founder, Bill Drossos, initiated a conversation with Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band. With a mutual understanding of the economic growth opportunity the track would bring to the local community, the project was soon given the green light. The eleven founding members of SOMC, including Jacques Villeneuve, set themselves upon the task of developing the motorsports facility.

Although membership applications are now closed, the Motorsports Park has begun accepting wait list inquiries to accommodate the overwhelming demand. For more information, please visit Area27.ca.


kristi.patton@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets down Tigers for 17th win in last 18 at home

Just Posted

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

100 year old shares secret to longevity

Kelowna resident Fernande Bertrand celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday

Super blue blood moon coming to skies near you

This may be the only time you will ever see this combination

Kelowna to hold agricultural water rate info sessions

The sessions concern the city’s plan to serge SEKID and SOMID into the

B.C. Green Party leader back in town

Andrew Weaver is coming back to Kelowna and West Kelowna for byelection campaign events

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Penticton group, IH eyeing overdose prevention site

Discussions still in ‘very early’ stages, as interested groups study feasibility in the city

Trump’s first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

Area 27 Motorsports Park in Oliver prepares for next phase

A new partnership with Porsche Centre Kelowna will bring expanded public offerings

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin

Jones curls hot shots at Scotties to earn lease on SUV for Penticton woman

A Penticton woman can enjoy that new car smell for the next 24 months

Rockets down Tigers for 17th win in last 18 at home

Cal Foote has a goal and two assists as the Rockets play first game at Prospera after Alberta trip

Manitoba’s Jennifer Jones beats N.B. to remain unbeaten in Pool A at Scotties

For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits

Most Read