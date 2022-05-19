Armstrong, Vernon host senior lacrosse action Thursday

Shamrocks play TOSLL home opener vs Kamloops; Tigers entertain unbeaten Kelowna; both games at 7:30 p.m.

The Vernon Tigers (blue) entertain the unbeaten Kelowna Raiders in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League action tonight, Thursday, May 19, at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are 1-1. (Morning Star - file photo)

There’s senior lacrosse action in two North Okanagan communities tonight, Thursday, May 19.

In Armstrong, the five-time league champion Armstrong Shamrocks play their Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League home opener against the Kamloops Rattlers (2-2). Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

In Vernon, the Tigers face the undefeated Kelowna Raiders (4-0) at Kal Tire Place. Game time is also 7:30 p.m.

Both Armstrong and Vernon sit at 1-1 in the five team league, and both are coming off wins over the expansion Princeton Rangers . The Shamrocks went to Princeton and beat the Rangers 16-8 Saturday, May 20. Vernon’s last game was a 10-7 win over the Rangers at home on May 8.

READ MORE: Five straight for Armstrong Shamrocks

READ MORE: Vernon Tigers sneak past expansion Princeton Rangers

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

LacrosseLocal Sports