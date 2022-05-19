The Vernon Tigers (blue) entertain the unbeaten Kelowna Raiders in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League action tonight, Thursday, May 19, at Kal Tire Place. Game time is 7:30 p.m. The Tigers are 1-1. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong, Vernon host senior lacrosse action Thursday

Shamrocks play TOSLL home opener vs Kamloops; Tigers entertain unbeaten Kelowna; both games at 7:30 p.m.

There’s senior lacrosse action in two North Okanagan communities tonight, Thursday, May 19.

In Armstrong, the five-time league champion Armstrong Shamrocks play their Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League home opener against the Kamloops Rattlers (2-2). Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

In Vernon, the Tigers face the undefeated Kelowna Raiders (4-0) at Kal Tire Place. Game time is also 7:30 p.m.

Both Armstrong and Vernon sit at 1-1 in the five team league, and both are coming off wins over the expansion Princeton Rangers . The Shamrocks went to Princeton and beat the Rangers 16-8 Saturday, May 20. Vernon’s last game was a 10-7 win over the Rangers at home on May 8.

The Armstrong Shamrocks (green) take on the Kamloops Rattlers in Armstrong’s Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League home opener tonight, Thursday, May 19, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m. (File photo)

