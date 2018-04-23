The Okanagan A’s settled for a split of four games against Langley in BCPBL action. -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

A’s split with Blaze, Royals on deck

Okanagan Athletics go 2-2 at home at Langley, Parksville visits Elks Stadium Saturday

The Okanagan Athletics and Langley Blaze traded blows throughout the weekend, then walked away with two wins apiece in B.C. Premier Baseball League action.

On Saturday at Elks Stadium, the Blaze opened the four-game set with a 6-3 win. Cole Van Every had a pair of RBIs in the loss.

In Game 2, with Van Every on the mound, the A’s rebounded for a 4-1 win. Van Every tossed a complete game six-hitter, while Kade Kozak paced the offense with three hits and a pair of stolen bases.

On Sunday morning Jackson Borne spun a complete game seven hitter in a 3-1 Okanagan victory. Adam Sarafinchin and Van Every had RBIs.

In the series finale, the Athletics managed just one hit in a 7-1 loss. Highly-touted pitching prospect David Rhodes pitched 4 1/3 innings of hitless ball for Langley.

The Athletics (3-5), playing 12 straight games at Elks Stadium to open the regular season, will be home again this coming weekend to take on the Parksville Royals. The teams will play doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.

