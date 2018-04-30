A’s split with first-place Royals

The Okanagan Athletics went toe-to-toe with the league’s top team and came away with a split in B.C. Premier Baseball League action.
The Parksville Royals opened the four-game set Saturday at Elks Stadium with a 7-2 win. Alex Wright had a pair of hits for the A’s while Cole Van Every took the loss.
Okanagan rebounded in the second game with a 9-5 win, handing Parsville its first loss of the season. Jackson Borne pitched a complete game seven-hitter to move to 2-0 on season. Kade Kozak and Owen Alstad had two RBIs each to pace the offense.
On Sunday, the Royals opened the second doubleheader with 7-3 win. Marcus Strother had three of the A’s seven hits.
In the series finale, Adam Sarafinchin and Ethan Huizinga combined on a three-hitter as Okanagan prevailed 6-2. Strother led the offense with three RBIs while Sarafinchin chipped in with three hits.
This coming weekend, the Athletics (5-7) will be in Abbotsford for a pair of doubleheaders against the Cardinals.
Okanagan’s next home action is Saturday, May 12 against the White Rock Tritons.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@capnewsports
whenderson@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.