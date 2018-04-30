A’s split with first-place Royals

Okanagan goes 2-2 against Parksville at Elks Stadium, heads to Abbotsford this weekend.

Okanagan A’s Luigi Russo dives back into the bag in B.C. Premier Baseball League action against Parksville Saturday at Elks Stadium. -Image: Douglas Farrow

The Okanagan Athletics went toe-to-toe with the league’s top team and came away with a split in B.C. Premier Baseball League action.

The Parksville Royals opened the four-game set Saturday at Elks Stadium with a 7-2 win. Alex Wright had a pair of hits for the A’s while Cole Van Every took the loss.

Okanagan rebounded in the second game with a 9-5 win, handing Parsville its first loss of the season. Jackson Borne pitched a complete game seven-hitter to move to 2-0 on season. Kade Kozak and Owen Alstad had two RBIs each to pace the offense.

On Sunday, the Royals opened the second doubleheader with 7-3 win. Marcus Strother had three of the A’s seven hits.

In the series finale, Adam Sarafinchin and Ethan Huizinga combined on a three-hitter as Okanagan prevailed 6-2. Strother led the offense with three RBIs while Sarafinchin chipped in with three hits.

This coming weekend, the Athletics (5-7) will be in Abbotsford for a pair of doubleheaders against the Cardinals.

Okanagan’s next home action is Saturday, May 12 against the White Rock Tritons.

