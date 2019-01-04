Axe Monkeys looks to cut into the wedding industry

It has hosted tourists, locals, and a Swedish hockey team. Now, Kelowna’s Axe Monkeys is setting its sights on the wedding industry.

The company is taking its throwable axes and knives and to show off at the 2019 Hitched Wedding and Events Affair on Jan. 6.

Axe Monkeys has a portable unit which can be set up indoors or outside and will demonstrate just how an axe throwing station can be safe and fun at a wedding.

“It works like an icebreaker at weddings, and at the few weddings we’ve done in the past, it seems to get received nicely,” said manager Matt Bibby.

“We have an interest in getting into the wedding scene and we took the opportunity (to join the Hitched Affair) because we wanted to be a part of it. It always seems like you need something fun at a wedding, and that’s us.”

The Hitched Affair features a wide array of shopping, tips and preparations for people planning weddings. Everything from florists, caterers and other services will be featured at the event at Okanagan College’s Centre for Learning Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to exploring the products and experiences of various wedding industry vendors, there will also be a draw for a pre-honeymoon getaway valued at $ 4,000, and the event will even simulate an actual wedding reception.

As for axe throwing, Bibby said it may seem like an unusual event at a wedding reception. But that’s all part of the fun.

“It’s something people don’t expect at weddings, but it’s fun and it’s doing something different,” he said.

Axe Monkeys is making sure to give something back at the Hitched Affair too. All its proceeds will be donated to a local charity and it will offer five axe throws for $5, with warm-up throws allowed.