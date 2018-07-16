Haven’t got your end-of-life arrangements settled yet? The Victoria HarbourCats baseball club is giving away a complete funeral, cremation and wills package during their home game against the Corvallis Knights this Wednesday (July 18). Don Descoteau/Black Press

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Doing end-of-life planning isn’t usually connected to going to a baseball game.

But the Victoria HarbourCats and some sponsors of Wednesday’s West Coast League game at Wilson’s Group Stadium are teaming up to give one lucky winner a package worth more than $3,300.

The team will draw one name for a cremation and funeral package provided by Toneff Funeral Services and H.W. Wallace Cremation Service during the game against the Corvallis Knights (first pitch 6:35 p.m.). Included is a cremation service, casket and one original death certificate, with a total retail value of $2,500.

“This is a way to bring awareness to making sure people plan their futures in a way that helps their family deal with something that is inevitable to us all,” said HarbourCats managing partner Jim Swanson, whose family experienced a sudden death not long ago where the person’s financial affairs were not in order.

“Victoria is a great city and many people move here to enjoy the twilight of their lives. And not everyone has put these plans in place. This is about awareness, and we hope this night leads to more people getting all their affairs in order.”

The winner also receives a consultation and provision of a will, power of attorney and an advanced directive for health care, courtesy of Mary S. McManus from Stevenson Doell Law Corporation in Victoria. This service is worth $800, excluding taxes and disbursements.

And Adamek Financial is including in the winner’s package a complimentary insurance and financial planning consultation with senior consultant Scott Grant, to help figure out the dollars-and-cents aspects of planning for the future.

Tickets for the game are available through harbourcats.com or at Royal Athletic Park on the day. The WCL is currently in its all-star break, with the annual summer classic being played Tuesday in Port Angeles.

Victoria hosts Corvallis for two more games, Thursday and Friday this week, before hitting the road to play the Port Angeles Lefties for three from Saturday through Monday.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Falcons swept by Pickles, WCL hits all-star break
Next story
Unbeaten streak halted, but Sun Devils clinch

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s music in the park will rock this Friday

This Friday’s Music in the Park will feature rock and country group… Continue reading

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

Get Moonstruck at Kelowna theatre event

New Vintage Theatre will honour actor Nicolas Cage on July 21

Busy day for Central Okanagan Search And Rescue

Two calls and wildfire training kept COSAR volunteers hopping Sunday

Heat warning issued for Central, South Okanagan

Environment Canada expects temperatures to exceed 35 degrees Celsius today

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

Incredible sight in Okanagan night sky

Vernon resident Martin Impey caputure the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Black Press Media journalists win big at Canadian community newspaper awards

Newsrooms earn recognition for editorial and photography excellence

Penticton boundary extension official

City boundaries expanded to edge of Skaha Bluffs Provincial park

Unbeaten streak halted, but Sun Devils clinch

Kelowna Sun Devils lose first games of the 18U AAA season but wrap up top spot

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

B.C. woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Surrey woman says it’s not the first time she has experienced racial profiling at the complex

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

Most Read