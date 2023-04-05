Backs against the wall: Kelowna Rockets down 3-0 heading into game 4

The Rockets have scored four goals in three games in the series

The Kelowna Rockets play in a win-or-go-home game on Wednesday night against Seattle. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)

The third period was the Achilles heel for the Kelowna Rockets again, as they fell 4-1 to the Seattle Thunderbirds in game three of their first round WHL series.

Scoreless in the first period, the Rockets all-star and projected first round pick Andrew Cristall took advantage of a turnover and gave the Rockets a 1-0 lead. Forward Carson Golder and defenceman Caden Price collected assists on the road.

But Seattle stormed back with four goals in the third period to win 4-1 and take a 3-0 series lead. Dylan Guenther scored his fourth goal of the series while Lake Country’s Tij Iginla added an assist, his first point of the postseason.

Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 29 saves in the loss. Despite being 0-3, he was been great between the pipes as he has a .924 save percentage (109 saves on 118 shots). Seattle’s Thomas Milic has made 72 saves on 76 shots.

Wednesday night at Prospera Place is now do-or-die for the Rockets. With a win, they keep their season alive. With a loss, their season comes to an end. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

