B.C. Lions’ Marcell Young (8) knocks down a spectator that ran onto the field of play during the first half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Vancouver, on Saturday June 16, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

B.C. defensive back Marcell Young delivered a big hit in the Lions’ CFL opener Saturday night against the Montreal Alouettes — but it wasn’t on an opposing player.

Young levelled a streaking fan with a shoulder hit after the fan — wearing an orange Lions jersey and a pair of boxer briefs — made his way onto the field during a stoppage in play in the first quarter.

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines as he was running across the field and waving his arms to the crowd.

Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.

Young, a seven-year CFL veteran, signed with B.C. this off-season. He spent the last five years with the Edmonton Eskimos and two with Hamilton before that.

The 30-year-old from Mississippi has 266 defensive tackles, three sacks, six interceptions and one forced fumble over 98 games.

The Canadian Press

