Big White skiers on track at Sun Peaks

Kiera Swift leads the way for Kelowna skiers at Okanagan zone races.

The Big White Ski Club turned in some sold results at the U14 and U12 Okanagan Zone Races Jan. 13 and 14 at Sun Peaks Resort.

In the women’s U14 category, Kiera Swift had a strong weekend, winning three silver and a finishing fifth in another race to account for four top-10s.

Teammate Shayna Little had a seventh and two eighth-place finishes.

Other top-10 finishes in the men’s category included Finley Cashin with fifth place in the men’s GS, along with a sixth and two eighth-place ribbons. Teammate Benjamin Hare placed 9th in two runs.

In the U12 zone race, the Big White girls fared well with Kelowna’s Liv Willoughby placing first and second on the podium in the GS Races and first and third in the SL Races.

Taryn Schrock from Kelowna took third in one GS Race, and had top 10 finishes on her second GS Race and in both of the SL races.

Kael Oberlander from Big White earned a 10th place finish in the first GS Race.

The boys also performed well in U12, with new members to the Big White ski team, Tyler Komposch and Oliver Baron, both from Bermuda, competing in their first ever Giant Slalom and Slalom Races.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.