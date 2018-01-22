The Big White Ski Club U12 and U14 teams

Big White skiers on track at Sun Peaks

Kiera Swift leads the way for Kelowna skiers at Okanagan zone races.

The Big White Ski Club turned in some sold results at the U14 and U12 Okanagan Zone Races Jan. 13 and 14 at Sun Peaks Resort.

In the women’s U14 category, Kiera Swift had a strong weekend, winning three silver and a finishing fifth in another race to account for four top-10s.

Teammate Shayna Little had a seventh and two eighth-place finishes.

Other top-10 finishes in the men’s category included Finley Cashin with fifth place in the men’s GS, along with a sixth and two eighth-place ribbons. Teammate Benjamin Hare placed 9th in two runs.

In the U12 zone race, the Big White girls fared well with Kelowna’s Liv Willoughby placing first and second on the podium in the GS Races and first and third in the SL Races.

Taryn Schrock from Kelowna took third in one GS Race, and had top 10 finishes on her second GS Race and in both of the SL races.

Kael Oberlander from Big White earned a 10th place finish in the first GS Race.

The boys also performed well in U12, with new members to the Big White ski team, Tyler Komposch and Oliver Baron, both from Bermuda, competing in their first ever Giant Slalom and Slalom Races.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto mayor wants city to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Just Posted

Kelowna pot dispensary lawyer advising client to shut down

Lawyer says dispensaries are currently ‘100 per cent illegal’

Kelowna cop finds stolen tires

Officer stumbles across tires while searching for a suspect in unrelated case

A new development surrounding plane that went missing around Revelstoke in November

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

Kelowna thieves steal Crime Stoppers donations

This week’s unsolved crimes for Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hits close to home

Kelowna West candidates to square off

All-candidates forum schedule for Jan. 31 in Westbank

Your Jan. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Letter: Peachland is a beautiful town but it needs to grow

Upcoming public hearing surrounding Peachland’s OCP is drawing attention

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

German nurse charged with 97 more murders

Niels Hoegel, serving a life sentence for two murders, has been indicted in nearly 100 more killings.

Most Read