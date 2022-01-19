Big White snowboarder qualifies for her second Olympic games

Tess is currently training in Austria for the upcoming Olympics (Big White Ski Resort)

Local legend Tess Critchlow has qualified for her second Olympic games.

She started out as a little ‘grom’ on the slopes of Big White and grew trying to keep up with her siblings. At six years old, Tess competed in the Neil Edgeworth Memorial Banked Slalom, coming in second, to her brother.

Critchlow will be competing in the Snowboard Cross (SBX) event in the Bejing 2022 games.

“I’m so excited to be named to the Canadian Olympic team to represent Canada and Big White Ski Resort,” said Critchlow in a press release.

At age 14, Tess was picked up by the BC Snowboard team, and four years later made the Team Canada roster. With five adult and junior Canadian National Championship wins, multiple top-10 World Cup finishes, and podium wins in team events. Critchlow came ninth in SBX at the last Olympics in PyeongChang and is ready to crush it in Bejing.

She is currently at a Team Canada training camp in Austria to prepare for the Olympics.

In addition to being a phenomenal snowboarder, Tess has created a new line of environmentally friendly merchandise. Proceeds from her brand Dakota Racing fund the expensive necessities of being an elite athlete. The clothing is available for purchase at The Rider in the Big White Resort Village Centre Mall. You can learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability on tesscritchlow.com.

