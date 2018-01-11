Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal next month at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Most Canadian fans will need to do some deep research to learn about who’s making up the squad, however.

All but three of the players announced are from European-based leagues after the NHL bowed out of competing in South Korea. That’s in stark contrast to Canada’s Olympic champion squads in Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014), which were stocked with NHL stars.

General manager Sean Burke, head coach Willie Desjardins and Team Canada’s braintrust had to scour Russia’s Kontenintal Hockey League and Switzerland’s National League, among others, to find players talented enough to wear the Maple Leaf on the world stage.

“I have to thank (Hockey Canada) for the geography lesson and the air miles,” Burke joked at a press conference announcing the team. “I apologize I can’t do this in French but I could probably do it in Russian.”

Forwards Gilbert Brule, Mason Raymond, Derek Roy and Wojtek Wolski and goaltender Ben Scrivens are former NHL veterans named to the team that will be counted on will bring big-game experience.

They don’t exactly bring the star power of Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews and Carey Price, all Olympic gold medallists. Still, expectations will be on Canada to bring home its 14th Olympic men’s hockey title.

International data analytics company Gracenote predicted gold for Canada in men’s hockey as part of a 33-medal haul in Pyeongchang.

Burke and Desjardins used pre-Olympic tournaments such as the Karjala Cup, Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup to evaluate over players and build the roster.

“These guys … they earned it,” Burke said. “We saw them play, we had numerous events, and every one of them represented our jersey like we expect Canadians to do.”

The 2018 Games will mark the first time that Canada will go to the Olympics without NHL players since 1994.

The Canadian Press

Rockets mark captain's return with win over Chiefs

New research finds mould can infiltrate and weaken bio-composite materials

UBCO researchers find mould on a substance will affect its strength and durability

Wintry weather warning for B.C. highways

The Okanagan and some B.C. highways are getting less snow than originally anticipated

UPDATE: Mounties locate missing 91 year old

Frederick Mason was last seen Jan. 10

Kelowna seeking input on new Community Sport Plan

Residents can go online to provide input and review the plan

Kelowna senior overcomes struggles to become instructor

From basic exercises to soon-to-be TRX Instructor within one year

Rockets mark captain's return with win over Chiefs

World junior gold medalist Cal Foote earns first star honours in Kelowna victory Wednesday.

Coldstream 'trophy neighbourhood' attempts to halt modular home plan

A group of Coldsteam residents don’t want couple’s modular home built in their “trophy neighbourhood”

Albas: NAFTA one of Canada's most pressing concerns

Conservative MP Dan Albas talks about how the NAFTA negotiations are affecting Canada

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Kids taken in seconds when truck stolen from parking lot in central B.C.

“I just felt dead inside,” says mom of kids abducted from Barriere mall

'Hold the sugar, hold the cream, Tim Hortons don't be mean,' protesters chant

Protesters angry after some workers asked to take unpaid breaks to offset minimum wage raise

Letter: Your columnist should not be attacking my President

Kelowna letter-writer says columnist Charlie Hodge was off base with attack on Donald Trump

