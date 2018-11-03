Brutus Beefcake unleashes his trademark shears during wrestling tour

Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake creeps around the wrestling stage Friday night, waiting for an opportunity to snip some hair during the Canadian Wrestling Elite Tour at East Kelowna Community Hall. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Fans of the Canadian Wrestling Elites hooped and hollered Friday night as the CWE’s tour made a stop in Kelowna.

The crowd of around 100 people clapped and shouted “cut his hair” when special guest Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake made an appearance onstage and snipped a clump of beautiful blond hair from another one of the tour’s participants, much to the crowd’s delight.

After Friday night’s show at the East Kelowna Community Hall, the CWE will continue its 32 event tour with shows in Penticton and Vernon.

Ryan Orion doesn’t want a haircut during the Canadian Wrestling Elite Tour at East Kelowna Community Hall Friday night. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Top Gun Sean Gaston is in control of the match with The Razing Blaze Rekka during the Canadian Wrestling Elite Tour at East Kelowna Community Hall Friday night.

Wrestling fans enjoyed the Canadian Wrestling Elite Tour at East Kelowna Community Hall Friday night. - Carli Berry/Capital News