Kelowna Falcons suffered their sixth straight loss Friday night with a 15-5 loss to Victoria. Photo: Trevor Miller

Caged: Kelowna Falcons suffer 6th straight loss

The Falcons look for revenge Saturday night after a 15-5 loss

The Kelowna Falcons got a tail-kicking Friday night courtesy of the Victoria HarbourCats.

In the 15-5 loss, Kelowna suffers their sixth straight loss after winning their first game of the new season. The Falcons look to re-spread their wings Saturday night with a rematch against Victoria at Elks Stadium.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons clipped in home-opener

The ball was flying Friday night with both teams combining for 6 home-runs, but with the visiting team bringing in more runners including a two home-runs and 7-RBIs from HarbourCats rookie Tyson Hays.

Meanwhile, the Falcons’ bats showed some life, but every time they cut into the Victoria lead, the HarbourCats were able to answer right back the following inning.

Dan Pruitt and Matt Voelzke added the home-runs for the Falcons, but Kelowna left too potential scorers on base to make any significant cuts into the Victoria lead.

Kelowna starting pitcher Zach Jacobs lasted just after the second inning, and the bullpen was unable to hold off the seemingly red-hot bats of the HarbourCats.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons comeback to win first game of season

Game two against the HarbourCats, and the Falcons’ shot to end their six-game losing streak starts Saturday night at 6:35 at Elks Stadium.

