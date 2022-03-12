Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Brian McKeever wins historic 16th Paralympic gold medal

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career

Brian McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, has won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The victory was McKeever’s 16th gold medal and tied him with Gerd Schoenfelder of Germany for the most titles by a male winter Paralympian.

McKeever beat out Sweden’s Zebastian Modin and Ukraine’s Dmytro Suiarko in a time of 33 minutes 6.6 seconds to win his historic gold.

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career.

– The Canadian Press

paralympian

Previous story
Kuznetsov’s hat trick powers Capitals to 4-3 OT win over Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

Maribeth Friesen is Alzheimer Society of B.C.'s manager of regional services for the North and Central Okanagan
Alzheimer’s awareness needed year-round

Bear on a hike in Kelowna (Kris Stewart)
The cat comes back: Kelowna woman cloning pet

The University of British Columbia Okanagan has a full calendar of events scheduled for the month of March 2022, which is Embrace Aging Month. (Submitted photo)
Full calendar of events at UBC Okanagan for Embrace Aging Month

Kelowna International Airport terminal (File photo)
Masks still required for most areas of Kelowna International Airport