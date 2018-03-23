FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, United States midfielder Carli Lloyd, center, lifts the championship trophy with teammates after defeating England 1-0, to win the SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer tournament in Orlando, Fla. The United States stays top of the FIFA women‚Äôs world rankings after winning the SheBelieves Cup, and England goes above Germany into second. The Americans went unbeaten through the four-team round-robin tournament it hosted this month. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canadian women match all-time high, move back to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canada has moved back to fourth in the FIFA women’s rankings, matching an all-time high.

The U.S. remains No. 1 ahead of England, which moved ahead of Germany into second. Canada and 2019 World Cup host France each rose one place to Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. Australia fell two rungs to No. 6.

The Netherlands, Brazil, Sweden and North Korea round out the top 10.

Related: Ottawa pledges $5 million for North American World Cup soccer bid

Canada first made it to No. 4 after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Canadian women gained 93 ranking points and moved up six spots in the wake of beating host Brazil 2-1 in the third-place match.

Canada dropped to fifth last September.

Related: US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

The Canadians, under new coach Kenneth Heiner-Molle, finished fifth at the Algarve Cup but still won three of four matches.

The Americans went unbeaten in the SheBelieves Cup, the four-team round-robin tournament they hosted this month. England lost 1-0 in the final to the U.S. but still moved up to an all-time high in the rankings.

Germany dropped to No. 3 after a last-place finish at the tournament that cost coach Steffi Jones her job. The Germans were ranked in the top two for almost 10 years.

North Korea climbed one place to No. 10, and No. 11 Japan fell out of the top 10 for the first time since 2007.

The Netherlands (unchanged at No. 7) and Sweden (up one to No. 9) shared the Algarve Cup title, with the Swedes beat Canada in preliminary-round play.

Related: FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams in 2026

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Americans blank Rockets in playoff opener

Just Posted

Heavy rain causes flooding in the Central Okanagan

Portion of lower Glenrosa Road closed due to flooding

Feature Friday: Is the sky the limit for downtown Kelowna construction?

City building up, not out, as high rise living becomes more popular

Wild weather leads to power outages

Thousands woke up in the dark this morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

Kelowna fringe festival holds logo contest

The festival needs a logo

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

Rainstorm causes road flooding in South Okanagan

Flood assessments conducted in Okanagan Falls and Naramata

Fat joke on B.C. school’s sign not appropriate, woman says

Surrey mother says weight issues are no laughing matter

McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser

President Donald is replacing National security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton

Two killed, dozen hurt in French supermarket hostage-taking

French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France

Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canadian women match all-time high, move back to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Supreme Court rules former Stephen Harper aide guilty of influence peddling

A one-time senior aide to former prime minister Stephen Harper has been found guilty of influence peddling by Canada’s highest court.

Annual inflation rate rises to 2.2% for its fastest pace since fall 2014

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in February was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read