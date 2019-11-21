Vancouver Canucks J.T. Miller (9) and centre Bo Horvat (53) celebrate after Miller scored a goal against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Vancouver ends three-game slide with 6-3 triumph over Predators

NASHVILLE — Bo Horvat scored one of Vancouver’s five power-play goals, and the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 6-3 on Thursday night to stop a three-game slide.

The Canucks went 5-for-6 with the man advantage. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists, and Tyler Graovac, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser also scored power-play goals before Tanner Pearson made it 6-3 with a short-handed goal with 2:02 remaining.

Nashville dropped its sixth consecutive game. Ryan Johansen, Calle Jarnkrok and Matt Duchene scored for the Predators, and Pekka Rinne made 12 saves on 17 shots before he was replaced by Juuse Saros.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

