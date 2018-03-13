Chiefs look to fight off elimination vs Coyotes

The Kelowna Chiefs have already beaten the Osoyoos Coyotes in back-to-back games in the KIJHL playoffs.
To move on in the 2017-18 postseason, Jason Tansem’s club will have to do it one more time.
The Chiefs trail the Coyotes three games to two in the best-of-seven Okanagan Division final, with Game 6 set for tonight at Rutland Arena. Face off is 7 p.m.
Game 7, if necessary, would be played Thursday in Osoyoos.
The Coyotes regained the series lead Monday night with a 4-3 win at the Sun Bowl. Connor Onstein scored the game winner with 2:40 left in the third period.
Myles Mattila led the Chiefs with a pair of goals, including a power play effort with just one second left in the second period to tie the game.
Joseph McLeod stopped 36 shots in the Kelowna goal.
