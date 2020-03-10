A fire burns off of Lower Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna in 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

City of West Kelowna supports $25,000 application for evacuation planning

Evacuation Route Planning supports communities that need safe and effective emergency egresses

The City of West Kelowna has voted in favour of applying for $25,000 in funding to identify emergency community exit options.

At Tuesday’s regular council meeting, councillors agreed that the money from the Evacuation Route Planning Program could offer effective planning for neighbourhoods such as Glenrosa and Seclusion Bay in the event of an emergency which could cut off a safe escape.

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom noted that the money would be a definite need, but does not yet know how the money would be best used.

READ MORE: Building costs in West Kelowna, Peachland and Westbank First Nation could soon rise

Councillors Carol Zannon and Doug Findlater expressed concerns that the funds could potentially help Glenrosa residents evacuate in the event of an emergency up through Jackpine Forest Service Road, which is underdeveloped and solely operated by the B.C. Ministry of Forests.

“How much will this plan help?” said Zannon.

“The pressure is on us to help provide a (measurement) of safety and confidence for people living in (these areas).”

According to city documents, the Evacuation Route Planning Program would provide an effective means for West Kelowna to conduct a study, consult with residents and complete a plan for effective alternative and emergency accesses.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Concerns over COVID-19 prompt postponement of Vancouver Island junior hockey game

Just Posted

City of West Kelowna supports $25,000 application for evacuation planning

Evacuation Route Planning supports communities that need safe and effective emergency egresses

Two-vehicle accident backs up traffic along Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The accident occurred at around 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick urges government to replace Rutland Middle School

The school is 72 years old

Property crime on the rise in Kelowna: City official

Darren Caul said a population increase and homelessness have been some attributing factors

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for today and tomorrow

Most Read