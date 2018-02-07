Coyotes basketball launches junior program

OC coaches and players to provide guidance and a place to develop for young players

The first tryout session for the Okanagan Coyotes junior program goes this Sunday, Feb. 11.

After a successful inaugural season on the court for the men’s and women’s teams, Okanagan College Basketball is launching the Junior Coyotes’ program.

The Junior Coyotes will be run by Andrew Gini, Kamar Burke and Dino Gini, with the help of Dale Holmes, Jamie Boreham and Doug Sperling.

The coaching staff will also feature men’s and women’s players Okanagan College. Curtis Wilson, Ciara Bamford, Navneet Mann, Jesse Vissia, Ryan Morck, Madison Dickie, Trajan Boyd, Danielle Rocco, Megan Blair, Matt Lafontaine, Tanner Sandberg. Cooper Simson and others will also be a big part of the program giving back to the basketball community and helping grow youth basketball players.

Both Wilson and Bamford have already been a key part of the OC program off the court working with elementary and high school players in camps and academies.

Bamford coached the KLO Grade 8 girls during the OC season, while most of the players have been involved with school teams, clubs and camps on numerous occasions.

“We are excited to build on the success that our Okanagan College program has already had and help develop youth players around the Okanagan,” said Andrew Gini. “Both our men’s and women’s teams have a number of players who have already coached at numerous levels and are fantastic coaches. I think they all have a lot of knowledge and passion for the game to pass on to other players.”

The Junior Coyotes tryouts are set for Feb. 11, 14, 15 and 18 for U9-U13 boys and girls teams. The U14 and U15 boys and girls tryots will go Feb. 22 and 25.

The U17/18 tryout dates will also be announced later.

Registration for the tryouts can be completed at www.juniorcoyotes.com