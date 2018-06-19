Dennis directs Turn-Key Ogopogos

Duane Dennis scored twice as Vernon Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos shut down Mabui Sushi 4-0 in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play Monday night at Marshall Field #4.

Bryan Schenker and John Orton supplied singles in front of Mike Moorlag as the Pogos improved to 7-0. Mabui fell to 2-7.

Dennis jumpstarted the scoring early in the first half with a shifty move between the Mabui defenders before going around the keeper and tucking the ball in the empty net.

Schenker connected on a beauty from a 25-yard free-kick over the defending line and the keeper’s outstretched hands into the top shelf.

Orton completed the attack on a penalty kick which he blasted in the corner off the net and the keeper’s hand. Moorlag made two superb saves for the clean sheet, while birthday Boy Jason Beck, Damien Adams, Mike Adams, Rick Danyluk, and returning Iain Butler were dynamite defensively.

Penticton United bounced Bosman Accounting of Vernon 5-0 at City Park in Kelowna.

Bosman central midfielder Mike Grace hit the crossbar on a long shot in the opening 45, while Dan Rogers struck the same bar on a second-half header of a corner from Gerard Geelkerken, a sweeper who shared the Old Milwaukee Man of the Match with left fullback Jake Jacobson. Super sub Ian Murphy created some strong offence while shining defensively for Bosman (0-7-1).

Herb Alex bagged a deuce for Penticton (6-1-1), singles going to Kevin Kothlow, Zeke Pescada and Mike Beliveau.

Soccer United tripped up the R&B Rented Mules 6-3 at Parkinson Field # 16 in Kelowna.

Speedsters Brad Farrell and Andrew Hughes scored the first two goals for United, with Sergei Babrouski replying for the Mules.

Axel Merckx gave Soccer United (5-3-1) a two-goal cushion with a long shot that went through the hands of the Mules’ keeper, doing his best imitation of Spain’s keeper, David de Gea.

The second half started off slowly, with Merckx converting in the 60th minute to give United a 4-1 lead. With the game seemingly well in hand, the Rented Mules were not to be owned — they got some life when Harry De Haas converted on a penalty kick due to a slide tackle.

Soccer United quickly replied with Andrew Hughes getting the brace after a nice passing play. The 1-8 Mules were rewarded with a second penalty kick for a disputed hand ball shortly thereafter with Angelo Stradiotto converting to reduce the lead to two again.

Merckx took matters into his own hands to seal the win with a solo effort from half, running past various teammates and opposition before cracking a shot into the net just inside the box.

The Mission Cleaners dusted off Mind Smart United 3-0 at Mission Sportsfield #10 under a blazing sun.

Robin Carter found himself in alone on a helpless Smart keeper Andy Joplin and slotted it home for the winner. Soon after came a second snipe in similar fashion with Jim Hutchinson supplying the finish. The half concluded with Mind Smart hitting a couple of thunderous shots from distance, one stinging the palms of Joplin and the other just whistling over the bar.

The second half was a more even affair with both teams going forward. After a pretty give-and-go with Rene Trozzo, Gigi Moldovan put the game to bed as he coolly went around the keeper and finished. Mind Smart pressed to get something out of the match but were unable to get the bounce or mistake by a sound Cleaners’ defense.

The Cleaners improved to 6-2-1, while Mind Smart dipped to 5-2-1.

Tree Brewing FC stopped Brandt’s Creek 1-0 in an all-Kelowna tilt at Parkinson #9. No details were available.

