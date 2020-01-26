Don’t look now: Warriors grab 6th win in 8 games after Morgan’s stellar outing

The West Kelowna Warriors are turning their underwhelming season around after amassing six wins in their last eight games.

On Saturday, the Warriors’ inked a 4-1 win over Okanagan rivals Vernon Vipers as it was West Kelowna goalie Riley Morgan who stole the show with 30 saves and propelled the Warriors to their 13th win of the season.

In his first ever BCHL victory, Morgan was tagged as the games First Star.

WARRIORS WIN 4-1. Riley Morgan stops 30 of 31 shots and is named 1st star of the night. John Evans seals it with a pair of empty net goals. We head to the Island winning 6 of our last 8 games! 🚨: @john_evans14 (16th)(EN)

🍏: @BrendanP129 🚨: @john_evans14 (17th)(EN)#BCHL

West Kelowna’s John Evans notched two goals for the Warriors, adding to his team leading 36 points. Evans is riding a five-game point streak and has five goals in his last four games.

With the win, the Warriors move seven points up on the Merritt Centennials for the last playoff spot in the division.

West Kelowna aims to continue the hot streak against Victoria on Jan. 28.

