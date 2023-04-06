End of the road: Kelowna Rockets eliminated by Seattle for 2nd straight season

The Rockets scored four goals in the four-game series

The Kelowna Rockets 2022-23 season came to an end after a first-round exit against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets season came to an end on Wednesday night.

At Prospera Place, the Seattle Thunderbirds completed the sweep of the Rockets with a 3-0 win to bring a stop to the Rockets season.

Seattle’s Dylan Guenther notched a goal and an assist while former Rockets captain Colton Dach added an assist.

The Rockets couldn’t take advantage of four powerplay opportunities in the first period.

Kelowna netminder Tayln Boyko made 35 saves on the loss.

The Rockets played much better than a sweep indicated. Boyko and Jari Kykkanen combined to make 144 saves on 156 shots, good enough for a .923 save percentage.

Last night was also the end of road for forwards Carson Golder and Adam Kydd, as well as Boyko, as their junior career came to an end after aging out.

Congratulations to our graduating twenty-year-old players on their junior careers. Talyn Boyko, Adam Kydd and Carson Golder have left a lasting impression that will help the next generation of Rockets develop into not only phenomenal hockey players but also top-notch people. pic.twitter.com/RzGi9y8ElE — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) April 6, 2023

It is the second consecutive season Seattle has eliminated the Rockets in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

Despite the loss, Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ was played for the final time this season as the Rockets salutes the hometown crowd before leaving the ice.

For one final time this 2022-23 season, play Rocket Man. pic.twitter.com/qGew7sgq4O — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) April 6, 2023

READ MORE: Longtime WHL official from Kelowna calls it a career

READ MORE: New amateur tour welcome to golfers around the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL