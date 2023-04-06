The Kelowna Rockets 2022-23 season came to an end after a first-round exit against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

The Kelowna Rockets 2022-23 season came to an end after a first-round exit against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

End of the road: Kelowna Rockets eliminated by Seattle for 2nd straight season

The Rockets scored four goals in the four-game series

The Kelowna Rockets season came to an end on Wednesday night.

At Prospera Place, the Seattle Thunderbirds completed the sweep of the Rockets with a 3-0 win to bring a stop to the Rockets season.

Seattle’s Dylan Guenther notched a goal and an assist while former Rockets captain Colton Dach added an assist.

The Rockets couldn’t take advantage of four powerplay opportunities in the first period.

Kelowna netminder Tayln Boyko made 35 saves on the loss.

The Rockets played much better than a sweep indicated. Boyko and Jari Kykkanen combined to make 144 saves on 156 shots, good enough for a .923 save percentage.

Last night was also the end of road for forwards Carson Golder and Adam Kydd, as well as Boyko, as their junior career came to an end after aging out.

It is the second consecutive season Seattle has eliminated the Rockets in the first round of the WHL playoffs.

Despite the loss, Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ was played for the final time this season as the Rockets salutes the hometown crowd before leaving the ice.

READ MORE: Longtime WHL official from Kelowna calls it a career

READ MORE: New amateur tour welcome to golfers around the Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsLocal SportsOkanaganWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Vees sweep Trail Smoke Eaters, head to 2nd round of playoffs

Just Posted

The Kelowna Rockets 2022-23 season came to an end after a first-round exit against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
End of the road: Kelowna Rockets eliminated by Seattle for 2nd straight season

The City of Kelowna is repairing at water main break at the southwest corner of Highway 97 and Pandosy Street. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
Water main break causes sinkhole off Highway 97 in Kelowna

District of Peachland offices. (Gary Barnes/West K News)
Peachland council has to wait before spending $2.7M provincial grant

Kelowna’s fire wildfire of the year took place near Verde Vista Road in Black Mountain early Thursday morning and was quickly put out by the Kelowna Fire Department. (Shannon Campbell/Facebook)
Emergency crews tackle wildfire near Kirschner Mountain

Pop-up banner image