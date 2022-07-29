Falcon Friday: Konnor Palmeira

It’s time for another edition of Falcon Friday to start your long weekend!
This week’s featured Falcon is first baseman and catcher Konnor Palmeira.
Question: What school do you go to?
Answer: California State University Bakersfield.
Q: Where are you from?
A: Maui, Hawaii.
Q: What brought you here to Kelowna?
A: I think just the opportunity to play. I love Washington, I love the PNW (Pacific Northwest), and I thought it would be really cool to play in a different country and see what that would be like.
Q: This is your first time to Canada?
A: Yes, it’s my first time.
Q: What are your thoughts on Kelowna so far?
A: I really like it! I like the weather, I like the atmosphere around here. The fans are great.
Q: Does it feel like Hawaii a little?
A: Yeah it does feel like Hawaii actually, it feels like Hawaii right now (referring to the hot weather).
Q: What got you into baseball?
A: From a young age I played a bunch of different sports. I played basketball, soccer, tried football for a little bit but I fell in love with the game at a young age.
Q: What’s your end goal in baseball?
A: I want to be a Major League Baseball player and get drafted next year, that’s the ultimate goal.
Q: Who’s your biggest inspiration?
A: I think my parents and what they taught me, in just being a good person, not even a baseball player.
Q: Who’s your favourite team?
A: I like the (Seattle) Mariners.
Q: What’s your pregame meal and/or ritual?
A: Pregame meal I like to have a sandwich, something light, and my pregame ritual is that I like to hit off the tee before games and listen to music, some reggae music or something.
Q: What’s your walk-up song?
A: Well we don’t have walk-up songs here but my walk-up song in college is Permanent Holiday by Mike Love.
Q: What’s your best on-field memory?
A: Hitting a home run at ASU (Arizona State University) in my first at-bat in college.
Q: If you weren’t playing baseball, what would you be doing?
A: I want to be a pilot!
