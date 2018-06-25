Falcons sweep Pippins, host Lefties for three

The Kelowna Falcons rallied from a 6-1 deficit and helped by a four-RBI performance and a walk-off hit from Ryan Fish, defeating the Yakima Valley Pippins by an 8-7 score on Sunday night at Elks Stadium.

It was the Falcons’ first three-game series sweep of a West Coast League opponent this season.

Drew Williams 4 RBI's along with Ryan Fish's walk-off 9th inning hit helped the Falcons to a sweep of @PippinsBaseball with an 8-7 victory on Sunday night! RECAP : https://t.co/4XnjPrxbpw#BaseballLivesHere #WCL pic.twitter.com/avGZB7Epnv — Kelowna Falcons (@kelownafalcons) June 25, 2018

Drew Williams impressed in his second game in Kelowna, going 3-for-4 with 4 RBI’s while Ryan Fish made a diving catch to close out to the top half of the 9th inning than played hero in the bottom half of the inning with an RBI base hit to close out a sweep for the Falcons over the Pippins and mark the third win in a row for Kelowna.

The Pippins got the scoring going in the top half of the 1st inning with back-to-back doubles to lead off the game but the Falcons had an answer in the way of an RBI single from Williams, driving home Matt Voelzke to tie the game after a full inning of play.

Yakima Valley opened up the largest lead of the ballgame when they sent nine batters to the plate in the 2nd inning and scored five runs, including a two-run single from Elijah Greene to give the visitors a 6-1 lead after an inning and a half.

The Falcons offence had a response in the bottom half of the frame, collecting a pair of runs with two outs on a Dan Pruitt RBI double followed by a run scoring single from Taylor Wright to cut the deficit to 6-3 before the Falcons had a big inning of their own in the 3rd.

After Jake Fischer and Tylor Nixon reached on walks, Voelzke drove Fischer in with an RBI double to put two on for Williams and he smacked a single up the middle to cash in two runs off of Pippins starter Jake Moberg to get the game tied at 6-6, where it would stay for a while.

Falcons starter Jared Akin lasted only three innings and gave way to the bullpen, which was terrific for a third straight night, giving up just one run on four hits in five innings of work. The lone run surrendered was a lead-off homer to Nick DiCarlo in the 7th inning off Zac Bygum to give Yakima Valley a 7-6 lead.

Williams continued his strong game with an RBI single with two outs in the 8th inning to get the game tied at 7-7 before Ryan Fish played the hero in the 9th, send a ball to right field that plated Wright from second and won the ballgame for Kelowna, 8-7 the final score.

Newcomer Zane Lindeman earned the victory after pitching scoreless 8th and 9th innings while Tanner Inouye was saddled with the loss in the back-and-forth contest. The Falcons (9-9) have a day off before beginning a three-game mid-week series against the Port Angeles Lefties (10-11) on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.