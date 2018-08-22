Trent Tinglestad batted .350 with a league-leading nine home runs. -Image: Cary Mellon

Falcons’ Tinglestad earns league MVP honours

Kelowna’s Trent Tinglestad takes WCL’s top award, Bryan Donohue shares coach of the year award

Kelowba Falcons’ slugger Trent Tinglestad has been named the West Coast League’s most valuable player for 2018.

The Marysville, Wash., native led the circuit in home runs this summer with nine and had a .350 batting average in 44 games. Tinglestad helped lead the Falcons to the team’s second WCL championship series appearance in franchise history.

It’s the second time that a Falcons’ players has been named MVP. Hunter Villanueva won the award in 2015.

Coach of the year honors were shared by the Falcons’ Bryan Donohue and Justin Barchus of the Portland Pickles.

In his third season, Donohue guided the Falcons to the post-season, capped off by an appearance in the WCLCS. He’s the second Falcons manager to win the award after Billy Clontz was honoured in 2015.

Kelowna and Bellingham Bells were co-recipients of the Jim Dietz Team Sportsmanship Award.

Five Falcons were also named WCL all-star teams. Tinglestad, third baseman Taylor Wright and relief pitcher Cal Hehnke made the first squad.

First baseman Dan Pruitt and starting pitcher Trevor Brigden, a senior with the Okanagan Coyotes, were named to the second team.

