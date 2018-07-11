Falcons trio named to WCL all-star game

Cal Hehnke, Dan Pruitt and Trent Tingelstad will play in the July 17 showcase in Port Angeles

A trio of Kelowna Faclons have selected to play in the 2018 West Coast League all-star game July 17 in Port Angeles, Wash.

Pitcher Cal Hehnke will play in his second all-star game, while outfielder Trent Tinglestad and Dan Pruitt will be making their first All-Star appearances as the Falcons will have three representatives at the All-Star Game for the second straight season.

Heading into Wednesday’s action, Hehnke has been dominant out of the bullpen for Kelowna, acting as the team’s closer and collecting five saves. In 21.1 innings pitched this season, the Grand Island, Nebraska native has allowed just four runs on 12 hits in his 12 games this season. Hehnke (3-0) has struck out 37 batters, which ranks third in the WCL, while

Tinglestad has been taking the WCL by storm over the course of the first month and a bit of the season with his name appearing near the top of many leader boards in major offensive categories. The Marysville, WA native is second in the league with a .381 batting average. He sits in a tie for the top spot with nine doubles and for RBIs with 28. Tingelstad also leads Kelowna with seven home runs.

Pruitt is enjoying a very solid first season in the West Coast League with 26 hits in his first 72 at bats. The Oklahoma City native has hit for a .361 batting average while connecting for two home runs and 12 RBIs this season. The freshman from Seminole State College has also been solid on defense, having no committing an error on the season.

The WCL all-star game will take place on Tuesday, July 17 at Civic Field in Port Angeles, Washington.

This weekend, the Falcons will head to Portland for a three game series with the Pickles.

Four straight for Falcons…

Four straight for Falcons…

The Falcons picked up their fourth win in a row in walk-off fashion, as Taylor Wright hit and RBI single in the 10th inning to give Kelowna a 4-3 victory over the Cowlitz Black Bears on Tuesday night at Elks Stadium.

Trevor Brigden gave the Falcons a solid 6.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs (just one earned) and giving up five hits while striking out six and walking three. Reece Weinberg and Cal Hehnke (3-0) provided strong relief performances.

The Falcons (5-1) and Black Bears will close out their three-game series tonight at Elks Stadium. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

