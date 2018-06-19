-Image: Kelowna Falcons

Falcons win series in Wenatchee

Kelowna takes 2 of 3 West Coast League games against the AppleSox

The Kelowna Falcons earned a series win for the first time this season with a 9-6 victory over the Wenatchee AppleSox on Monday night at Paul Thomas Senior Field.

It was also the first time this season the Falcons had won back-to-back West Coast League games.

Taylor Wright had a strong game with the bat, collecting three hits including a solo home run over the fence in right field in the 7th inning for his 1st homer of the season. Kelowna scored three runs in the 4th inning to tie the game with Wright coming through with an RBI single and Kelowna scoring on a wild pitch and a double play to tie the game.

Kelowna jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the 5th inning off of errors before Wright’s blast in the 7th pushed their lead to 6-3 ahead of another three-run inning in the 8th on an error, passed ball and balk to extend their lead to 9-3 before Wenatchee added three in the bottom of the 9th but it was too late as the Falcons finished off a 9-6 victory and their first series win of the season.

James Brooks started the game for Kelowna and pitched 4.1 innings while surrendering three runs before the bullpen came in and did an excellent job to lock things down. Dru Fitz picked up the victory for the Falcons and Cal Hehnke picked up the four-pitch save while Hunter Boyd started for the AppleSox and Steen Fredrickson was saddled with the loss.

The Falcons continue their six-game road trip with a trip to Yakima Valley to take on the Pippins beginning on Tuesday night with all games in the series scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The two teams then make a trip up to Kelowna and Elks Stadium for three games starting on Friday.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tour rookie takes Golf BC Championship

Just Posted

Victim keeping quiet, so Kelowna cops want to talk to public about stabbing

Police say 35-year-old North Okanagan man stabbed in Mission area Sunday won’t talk to investigators

Petition launched in Lake Country to let horses use the Rail Trail

Riders, upset by their local council’s decision to ban horses, want the move reversed

Pumps run dry across the Central Okanagan

Kelowna, Peachland and West Kelowna all reporting gas shortages

UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

Stolen vehicle flees scene in Ashton Creek, found behind Polson Park in Vernon

West Kelowna teen remembered with honourary black belt

“To the kids who are struggling, I say reach out and just speak to somebody…”

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Eagle’s death causes power outage

Thousands of Salmon Arm residents were without power for almost one hour on Monday night

Falcons win series in Wenatchee

Kelowna takes 2 of 3 West Coast League games against the AppleSox

Tour rookie takes Golf BC Championship

Arizona’s George Cunnigham, 22, finished the Mackenzie Tour event in Kelowna at 20-under-par

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C.

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Most Read