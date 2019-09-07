Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after defeating Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Tennis lovers across Canada will gather around TV screens on Saturday to watch Bianca Andreescu take on Serena Williams in finals of the US Open.

If the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., wins Saturday’s final match in New York City, she will be the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title — one of the most prestigious accomplishments in professional tennis.

Andreescu has already clinched a record of sorts. Her semifinal win over Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic has attracted as many as 1.5 million viewers Thursday evening on TSN — the biggest U.S. Open audience ever for the Bell Media sports channel.

Tennis Canada is holding viewing parties in Toronto and Montreal, while sports bars nationwide will host less official gatherings.

Andreescu has racked up quite the fan base over the past year, with the likes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeting her congratulations.

READ MORE: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

She’s also become a fan favourite among members of the Romanian-Canadian community, who say they’re proud to see one of their own shine on the world stage.

And Hazel McCallion, the high-profile former longtime mayor of Andreescu’s hometown, also counts herself among the fans.

The 98-year-old nicknamed “Hurricane Hazel” says she’ll be watching the 4 p.m. match from the comfort of her home.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vipers double up Warriors to win season opener

Just Posted

Vipers double up Warriors to win season opener

The Vernon Vipers held a 4-2 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors to open the season

The Sons of the Pioneers return to Kelowna for 85th-anniversary tour

The western country group returns to B.C. this October.

Youth join Kelowna RCMP, First Nations for five-day canoe trip

The end-of-summer trip was part of a police recruit program

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Kelowna for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

BC Wildfire responds to two blazes near Peachland

An 8 hectare wildfire is burning 26 km West of Peachland

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Alouettes hand Leos a seventh straight CFL defeat

Shuswap break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

Teaching kids break dance while empowering them among goals for workshops

UBC Okanagan Heat drop 1st game of soccer season

The UBC Okanagan women’s soccer club dropped game one of the season… Continue reading

Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

South Okanagan restaurant serves humble pie asking for a second chance

Block 300 Casual Steakhouse had a rocky start and is looking for a second chance from customers

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Most Read