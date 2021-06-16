Fans expected to be back in the stands for Kelowna Rockets 2021-22 season

The Rockets haven’t played in front of a crowd since March 2020

Welcome back, hockey fans.

With the anticipated lifting of health restrictions, the Kelowna Rockets are set to play a full 68-game schedule for their 2021-22 season and the team expects fans will be back in the stands at full capacity.

The Rockets will launch the campaign on home ice, hosting the U.S. Division champion Everett Silvertips, on Saturday, October 2 at Prospera Place.

While fans will be welcomed back, precautions will still be taken, with no games scheduled between Eastern and Western Conference teams.

The season will end April 3 and playoffs will follow starting April 8, returning to the conference-based format the league last used in 2014.

The first-place teams in the two divisions in each conference will receive the top two playoff seeds based regular-season points totals. The next six clubs in each conference, based on regular-season points, will receive the third to eighth playoff positions.

The second and third rounds will be reseeded based on points, with the two conference champions heading to the finals.

Rockets season ticket holders will receive their renewal packages in the coming weeks. Season seats for new season seat holders will go on sale in July through the Rockets office.

The pre-season schedule will be revealed on June 21, followed by the regular-season schedule on June 23. The 2021-22 WHL Eastern Conference Regular Season Schedule will be announced at a later date. To learn more, click here.

