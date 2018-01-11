Cole McAvoy and the Kelowna Owls will open the Western Canada Basketball Tournament Feb. 1 against Winnipeg’s Vincent Massey. -Image: Douglas Farrow

Field set for 45th Western Canada tourney

KSS Owls host Interior Savings Western Canada Basketball Tournament Feb. 1 to 3.

Four of the top 10 teams in B.C. and the No. 1-ranked school in Alberta will be among the teams vying for the 2018 Interior Savings Western Canada Basketball Tournament title early next month in Kelowna.

The 2015 and 2016 champion Kelowna Owls will play host to the 45th annual eight-team event from Feb. 1 to 3 at KSS.

The Owls will be joined by Alberta’s top-ranked Edmonton Harry Ainley Titans, along with B.C.’s Oak Bay Oaks (No. 2), the South Kamloops Titans (No. 4), W.J. Mouat Hawks (No. 6) and Semiamhoo Totems (No. 8).

Rounding out the field is Winnipeg’s Vincent Massey Trojans, the third-ranked team in Manitoba, and the Marion Graham Collegiate Falcons from Saskatoon.

The Owls will kick off the tourney Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. against Vincent Massey.

The championship final goes at 7 p.m. on Feb. 3.

In keeping with tradition, a girls tournament will run in conjunction with the WCBT. The host Owls will be joined by Harry Ainley, South Kamloops, Duchess Park, Walnut Grove and Pen Hi.

