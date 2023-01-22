Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Former Kelowna Rockets coach Adam Foote is back in action after being named new assistant coach for the Vancouver Canucks.

He was among a number of fresh faces named to the struggling team Sunday morning (Jan. 22), as they try to turn over a new leaf.

Foote takes the position over from Trent Cull, while Head Coach Bruce Boudreau is being replaced by former Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet. Tocchet is now the Canucks’ 21st head coach in franchise history.

Sergei Gonchar is another new face to the coaching team, taking over as the Defensive Development Coach.

“We are also excited about the additions of Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar to our coaching staff. Both individuals enjoyed long, successful playing careers as NHL defencemen and together provide a wide range of expertise on both sides of the puck. Tocchet, Foote, and Gonchar all bring a championship pedigree to the organization and we look forward to welcoming them to Vancouver,” general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement.

Foote was let go as coach of the Kelowna Rockets in Feb. 2020. General Manager Bruce Hamilton said at the time that the team had been struggling and they felt they needed a change.

