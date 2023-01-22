The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )

The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )

Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Adam Foote coached the Rockets from 2018 to 2020

Former Kelowna Rockets coach Adam Foote is back in action after being named new assistant coach for the Vancouver Canucks.

He was among a number of fresh faces named to the struggling team Sunday morning (Jan. 22), as they try to turn over a new leaf.

Foote takes the position over from Trent Cull, while Head Coach Bruce Boudreau is being replaced by former Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet. Tocchet is now the Canucks’ 21st head coach in franchise history.

Sergei Gonchar is another new face to the coaching team, taking over as the Defensive Development Coach.

“We are also excited about the additions of Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar to our coaching staff. Both individuals enjoyed long, successful playing careers as NHL defencemen and together provide a wide range of expertise on both sides of the puck. Tocchet, Foote, and Gonchar all bring a championship pedigree to the organization and we look forward to welcoming them to Vancouver,” general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement.

Foote was let go as coach of the Kelowna Rockets in Feb. 2020. General Manager Bruce Hamilton said at the time that the team had been struggling and they felt they needed a change.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

CanuckshockeyKelowna Rockets

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet
Next story
Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins 13th LPGA Tour title

Just Posted

Tumbleweed Gallery is partnering with Kevin Smith, owner of Kettle Valley Memorial, mounting an exhibition 'Seeds of Hope' of paintings by Kelowna artist Jolene Mackie at his funeral home starting Jan. 31. (Art by Jolene Mackie)
Art exhibit to launch at Penticton funeral home

The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )
Former Kelowna Rockets coach back in action with Canucks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

A ‘human-chain’ protest took place in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery in support of the Iran Revolution on Saturday. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
‘Human-chain’ shows support for Iran Revolution at Kelowna Art Gallery