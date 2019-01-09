Wade Redden, Quintin Laing, and Josh Gorges. Photo: contributed

Former NHL stars coming to Kelowna to talk about mental health

The hockey stars join Third Space Counselling in ‘Train Like the Pros’

A panel of former NHL players will be featured at the Train Like the Pros event presented by Kelowna Minor Hockey and Third Space Mind Counselling Centre.

On Jan. 23, the Laurel Packinghouse will host the panel, which includes clinical counsellor Barb Egan of Third Space Mind, as they discuss sports psychology, the importance of mental training, and mental health both on and off the ice.

“To be your best, you need to feel yourself both mentally and physically. This applies in hockey and in life,” said Egan.”This is for anyone who is a hockey player, athlete, fan, and anyone who just wants to be inspired from these stories.”

It’s an event open to the public to hear from professional athletes and their experiences with physical and mental health while playing at the highest levels. The three former NHL-ers have 1,882 combined games of experience under their belts, and hope to shed light on the dark areas of mental health in the sports world.

Most Read