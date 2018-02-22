Former Rockets named university all stars

Two former Kelowna Rockets players have been named as first team all-stars for Canada West, the highest level of university sport in the nation (CIS).

Goaltender Jordon Cooke and defenceman Jesse Lees were both recognized as all-stars.

Cooke is in his fourth year playing for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. He’s appeared in 23 games this season, posting a 16-7-0 record to go with a 2.29 GAA and .920 save percentage.

The Leduc, AB. native was between the pipes for the Rockets from 2010 to 2014. During the 2013/14 season, Cooke posted a stellar 39-7-4 record for the Rockets.

The puck-stopper played in 149 games for the Rockets during his time in Kelowna. He finished his WHL career with a 92-34-4-8 record to go along with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage and nine shutouts over that span.

Former Rockets defenceman Lees was also named as a first team Canada West all-star. Lees played 184 games from 2011 to 2014 in a Rockets uniform recording 25 goals and 55 assists for 80 points. The Calgary, AB. native also added two goals and two assists for four points in 19 post season games with Kelowna.

Along with Cooke and Lees, four other former WHL players were named as first team all-stars.

Lind returns

The Rockets announced Thursday that high-scoring forward Kole Lind will be returning to the lineup tonight when the Rockets host the Seattle Thunderbirds.

After being briefly sidelined by an upper body injury that came against the Victoria Royals on Family Day during a 5-4 Kelowna victory, Lind missed the following four games.

The Vancouver Canucks prospect currently leads Kelowna in points with 31 goals and 47 assists for 78 points in 47 games played.

Lind and the Rockets will face the Thunderbirds on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

Kelowna will then host a B.C. Division showdown as the Kamloops Blazers visit Prospera Place on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.