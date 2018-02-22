Former Kelowna Rocket Jordon Cooke is in his fourth season with the U of Saskatchewan Huskies. - Image: Josh Schaefer/Huskie Athletics/GetMyPhoto.ca

Former Rockets named university all stars

Goalie Jordon Cook and defenceman Jesse Lees having good CIS hockey seasons

Two former Kelowna Rockets players have been named as first team all-stars for Canada West, the highest level of university sport in the nation (CIS).

Goaltender Jordon Cooke and defenceman Jesse Lees were both recognized as all-stars.

Cooke is in his fourth year playing for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. He’s appeared in 23 games this season, posting a 16-7-0 record to go with a 2.29 GAA and .920 save percentage.

The Leduc, AB. native was between the pipes for the Rockets from 2010 to 2014. During the 2013/14 season, Cooke posted a stellar 39-7-4 record for the Rockets.

The puck-stopper played in 149 games for the Rockets during his time in Kelowna. He finished his WHL career with a 92-34-4-8 record to go along with a 2.54 GAA and a .915 save percentage and nine shutouts over that span.

Former Rockets defenceman Lees was also named as a first team Canada West all-star. Lees played 184 games from 2011 to 2014 in a Rockets uniform recording 25 goals and 55 assists for 80 points. The Calgary, AB. native also added two goals and two assists for four points in 19 post season games with Kelowna.

Along with Cooke and Lees, four other former WHL players were named as first team all-stars.

Lind returns

The Rockets announced Thursday that high-scoring forward Kole Lind will be returning to the lineup tonight when the Rockets host the Seattle Thunderbirds.

After being briefly sidelined by an upper body injury that came against the Victoria Royals on Family Day during a 5-4 Kelowna victory, Lind missed the following four games.

The Vancouver Canucks prospect currently leads Kelowna in points with 31 goals and 47 assists for 78 points in 47 games played.

Lind and the Rockets will face the Thunderbirds on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place.

Kelowna will then host a B.C. Division showdown as the Kamloops Blazers visit Prospera Place on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years
Next story
BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Greyhound changes include reduced service in Okanagan

B.C. Passenger Board approves bus line’s plan to cut routes and reduce service across B.C.

Semi fire impacting Highway 33

Fire crews are at the scene of a big rig on fire on Highway 33 in Joe Rich

Serwa cheering parties as Kelowna skier goes for gold

Kelsey Serwa will ski in the women’s ski cross event this evening in Kelowna

Better information needed in emergencies

Lake Country - Suggestions were made to better communicate with tourists during emergencies

Central Okanagan commuters struggle with icy roads

Slick roads amounted to a long commute for a Okanagan motorists Thursday… Continue reading

Your Feb. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

Former Rockets named university all stars

Goalie Jordon Cook and defenceman Jesse Lees having good CIS hockey seasons

Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

MP has worked to remove barriers to the sale of wine and other alcohol products between provinces

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

Most Read