From UBCO to Okanagan College, the campus-to-campus race returns

The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4

For the first time in more than a decade, the popular campus-to campus half marathon and relay race will return in April of 2020.

Runners will have a chance to limber up and enjoy a scenic run between the University of British Columbia Okanagan and Okanagan College.

The run will start at UBCO at 4 p.m. on Sat, April, 4. From there, runners will follow a scenic 21.1 km route down the Okanagan Rail Trail to the Waterfront Trail, before finishing up at the College’s Kelowna campus on KLO road.

For runners looking to avoid the distance of the half-marathon, there will be a relay option. Teams of four can compete with each person running different distances.

“In its inaugural return to the ‘campus-to-campus’ format, this run aims to unite students, faculty and staff of both campuses with the local community for a celebration of the Okanagan region,” explains Nikki Reiter, Race Director and Manager, Academic Health Initiatives, Office of the Provost and Vice-President Academic for UBCO.

READ MORE: Perseverance and a love for running: Malindi Elmore shatters Canadian women’s marathon record

The run is back after a two-year hiatus. It was last offered in 2017 as an out-and-back half marathon and relay race originating from the College’s Kelowna campus. Prior to 2017, the marathon between the two campuses took place in 2009.

“The depth and breadth of collaboration between the two institutions over the past ten years, since the race was last run between our campuses, is remarkable,” said Jim Hamilton, President of Okanagan College. “This is a fitting time to bring back this format, as a way of celebrating that collaboration and highlighting the impact our students, staff and alumni collectively have on the region.”

A barbeque featuring music, prizes, and tastings by local wineries, craft breweries and cideries, will follow the race.

Individual registration for the run costs $25 if completed online in advance (or $35 on race day) and includes a food and beverage ticket for the post-run celebration and BBQ. Relay registration is $100 per team ($25/person) and also includes a ticket for each participant to attend the celebration. Those looking to attend the celebration can only pick up tickets for $15 each.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow gears up for World Cup at Big White

As in years past, proceeds from the run will go back to students, in the form of awards and bursaries.

To register, and for more information, visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/campustocampus.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Memory of a lifetime’: West Kelowna hockey star captures silver with Team Canada

Just Posted

From UBCO to Okanagan College, the campus-to-campus race returns

The half marathon and race relay will take place on Sat, April, 4

Foundry Kelowna receives $15,000 to support mental health mobile unit

The funding comes to the Canadian Mental Association from the Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund

Investigation continues two years after theft from West Kelowna school PAC

Glenrosa PAC had approximately $20,000 stolen from their bank account in 2018

Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

It’s alleged a large breed dog viciously attacked two pups on Monday morning

Central Okanagan School Board to vote on approving $275.6 million, 2020 budget

The amended budget is almost $11 million than the original proposed budget

Behind the scenes: The ‘unsung heroes’ of the South Okanagan Events Centre

Large numbers of local workers benefit from the big productions that come to Penticton each year.

Immigration program not taking away North Okanagan jobs

The pilot is helping employers overcome a skilled labour shortage that can’t be filled solely by residents

Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Summit Tiny Homes is one of five finalists for the small business award

Kelowna couple watch in horror as dog gets attacked

It’s alleged a large breed dog viciously attacked two pups on Monday morning

Harry and Meghan should cover their own security costs: NDP heritage critic

The prince, Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion near Victoria

EDITORIAL: Examining finances

Municipal budget will likely mean higher taxes

Summerland’s proposed budget requires $16,382,355

2020 budget is nearly half a million higher than the 2019 municipal budget of $15,905,410

Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island

“He’s doing really well, lost quite a few pounds and can run now.”

Hudson’s Bay spotlights old Vernon store

Old downtown department store remembered fondly

Most Read