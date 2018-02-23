Gold for Apex Freestyle Club skier at B.C. Games

After watching Penticton Olympian Andi Naude train at Apex Mountain a few weeks ago, Jordan MacDonald got her turn to shine on the moguls course.
MacDonald, from Kelowna, took gold at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games in the Female 16 landing a score of 54.01. The key to her success?
“Not half-sending,” said MacDonald, of her run which she completed a Cossack on one of her airs and landed a truck driver on the other.
Raina Schnerch, from Invermere, finished with silver with a score of 41. 51. Tanya Rubinova, from Burnaby, took the bronze medal with a score of 36.08.
This is the second medal for MacDonald, who earned a bronze at the Penticton 2016 B.C. Winter Games.
“I’m really happy. Last weekend I went to Red Deer for the Canada Cup and I was just happy to be there and completing my runs, but this is up there too.”