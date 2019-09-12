Heat defender earns league accolade as 2nd star of the week

The Heat are sitting atop their division after a 4-1-1 start to start the Canada West season.
UBCO defender Sam McDonald has been tagged as the league’s second star of the week after the third-year player scored both the Heat’s goals last weekend in a tie over UFV and a win over Trinity Western.
In the four games McDonald has suited up for so far this season, he’s scored a goal in each game.
Heat coach Dante Zanatta said that the Heat veterans have come a long way in their development this season and that team leaders like McDonald have helped with the team’s early success.
⚽️ MSOC
Second-half is about to begin at UFV and the @UBCOHeat own a (1-0) lead.
Check out the passing that set up Sam McDonald's 3rd goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/QwSefVnQDn
— UBCO Heat (@UBCOHeat) September 7, 2019
The Heat host two non-division teams in their next matches this weekend.
UBCO hosts the MacEwan Griffins Friday night then the Alberta Golden Bears on Saturday.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.