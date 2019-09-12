UBC Okanagan’s Sam McDonald looks to make a pass in the Heat soccer action. (File photos for UBC Okanagan Heat athletics.)

Heat defender earns league accolade as 2nd star of the week

UBCO’s Sam McDonald has led the Heat to a 4-1-1 start to the season

The Heat are sitting atop their division after a 4-1-1 start to start the Canada West season.

UBCO defender Sam McDonald has been tagged as the league’s second star of the week after the third-year player scored both the Heat’s goals last weekend in a tie over UFV and a win over Trinity Western.

In the four games McDonald has suited up for so far this season, he’s scored a goal in each game.

Heat coach Dante Zanatta said that the Heat veterans have come a long way in their development this season and that team leaders like McDonald have helped with the team’s early success.

The Heat host two non-division teams in their next matches this weekend.

UBCO hosts the MacEwan Griffins Friday night then the Alberta Golden Bears on Saturday.

Most Read