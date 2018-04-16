UBCO midfilders Erica Lampert and Andrea Stinson to play this summer in the WPSL.

Heat duo to play in women’s premier league

Soccer’s Erica Lampert and Andrea Stinson will suit up for TSS FC Rovers this season

UBC Okanagan Heat teammates Erica Lampert and Andrea Stinson will suit up this summer with the TSS FC Rovers of the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

Lampert, a Kelowna Secondary grad, and Stinson, a product of Nelson, will join Canadian national team members Jordyn Huitema and Julia Grosso in the club’s inaugural season.

Lampert, a Canada West freshman this past season, and Stinson are both midfielders with the Heat.

Lampert, a freshman midfielder for the Heat this past fall, and Stinson, also a midfielder, who this past season with UBCO completed her final year of U SPORTS competition, will join national team members Jordyn Huitema and Julia Grosso in the club's inaugural season.

The 21-player Rovers’ roster not only will have the two national team players, and the two from the UBC Okanagan Heat but 10 from Division 1 NCAA teams as well as five from the OUA and RSEQ combined, both conferences of U SPORTS.

Both Lampert and Stinson had outstanding 2017 seasons with the Heat. Stinson was tied for second on the team in points and Lampert started in every match for the Heat as a freshman. Both were finalists for UBC Okanagan athletics awards handed out just last month. Lampert was a finalist for Rookie of the Year while Stinson was a finalist for Graduating Player of the Year.

The WPSL consists of 106 teams across 17 conferences consisting of teams in Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico, and TSS Rovers will be playing in the eight-team Northwest Conference in the West Region, featuring clubs from Washington and Oregon.

The new Rovers team will play an eight game season, comprising of four home and four away matches, kicking off on May 25th with a home match against FCM Portland. The home field will rotate between three venues: Newtown Athletic Stadium, Surrey; Mercer Stadium, New Westminster; and Swangard Stadium in Burnaby.

Most Read