Heat make final tune up for Canada West season

UBC Okanagan will host a pair of exhibition games this weekend at Nonis Field

Heat Athletics Jeevin Kang will be one of the leaders on this year’s version of the Heat men’s soccer team.

The UBC Okanagan men’s soccer squad will close out its Canada West preseason schedule this weekend with a pair of home games.

On Saturday at Nonis Field, Dante Zanatta’s Heat will take on Thompson Rivers University in a 3 p.m. start.

Then on Sunday, UBCO will face a Kelowna Men’s League all-star team, with kick off at 2 p.m.

The Heat was to have played UNBC last weekend as part of a three-set match in Kamloops, but all of Sunday’s matches at Hillside Stadium were called off due to the poor air quality.

Despite the change in plans, Zanatta, preparing for eighth season at the helm, feels his team has had a good preseason and will continue to prepare for the 2018 Canada West season ahead.

“It is what it is,” said Zanatta, who is assisted by Tom Flanagan. “It will change our preseason a little bit and we will make do with it but the boys still got in a few games,” explained Zanatta.

“Overall, the coaching staff is happy with the team’s action so far, it has been a good preseason to this point.”

The Heat have played several scrimmages and in exhibition matches are so far without a win, dropping decisions at Whatcom College (0-2, Aug. 4), at Thompson Rivers (1-2, Aug. 10), and to Langara in Kamloops (0-3, Aug 11).

Zanatta isn’t concerned with the results, saying it was more important to get all his players on the pitch as they fight for a spot in the starting 11 or a spot on the roster.

“We are not concerned with the results but more with the process,” Zanatta said. “Good opposition. Good competitive games. The players did well with the first year players getting their feet wet against the better opposition and the increase in the pace of the game. It was a good weekend.”

The Heat will open the regular season Saturday, Aug. 25 against the Trinity Western Spartans, before hosting the UFV Cascades on Sunday, Aug, 26 at Nonis Field.

