Michelle Jazszuk and the UBC Okanagan Heat earned a weekend sweep in Saskatoon. -Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

Heat runs streak to six, host Winnipeg Friday

UBCO women’s volleyball team moves to 14-4 on the season with sweep of Saskatchewan

The UBC Okanagan Heat haven’t missed a beat so far in 2018. 

Steve Manuel’s team is now 6-0 in the second semester in Canada West women’s volleyball after earning a weekend sweep at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Heat, now 14-4 and in sole possession of third place in the conference, shutdown the Huskies 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-12) Friday night in Saskatoon.

Aidan Lea led all Heat hitters with nine kills, followed by Michelle Jakszuk, with eight. Defensively, Siobhan Fitzpatrick led the way with eight digs, while Erin Drew had seven blocks.

On Saturday, UBCO needed four sets to drop the Huskies (23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19).

Fitzpatrick led the way with 17 kills for the Heat. Jakszuk had 14 while Ann Richards and Lea had 12 apiece. Sara McCreary finished with 47 assists, while Jakszuk led the Heat with 14 digs.

The Heat will look to extend their six-match winning streak when they return to their home court this weekend, Friday and Saturday against the Winnipeg Wesmen (1-17).

Heat men

The UBCO men (5-13) came up empty in Saskatoon, losing both matches to the Huskies.

On Friday, U of S prevailed in three sets (23-25, 18-25, 23-25).

Lars Bornemann led all Heat hitters with 18 kills, followed by Devon Cote, with 12. Jon Russo finished with 32 assists.

On Saturday, UBCO was swept once again, falling 20-25, 27-29, 19-25.

Bornemann led the Heat with 13 kills, while Max Heppell and Devon Cote had nine each, and Morgan Nichols finished with 37 assists.

The Heat will host the University of Winnipeg Friday and Saturday at the UBCO gym.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Just Posted

Rain and snow to hit Interior highways

The Fraser Valley and the Coquihalla are expected to be hit with intense weather overnight

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Kelowna business

The Jan. 26 robbery featured what appeared to be a handgun, say police

Kelowna council left with nothing to say

Weekly council meeting over and done with in just 22 minutes

West Kelowna pot shops back in court

West Kelowna fines dispensaries $1,000 per day for remaining open after shut down order

Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

Hypnotism seminar seeks to help stop smoking

The Stop Smoking Guy brings his stop smoking seminar to Vernon Feb. 17 and Kelowna Feb. 18

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

Armstrong Metalfest gears up for 10th anniversary

People’s Choice Award submissions open until Feb. 9

Most Read