Heat runs streak to six, host Winnipeg Friday

UBCO women’s volleyball team moves to 14-4 on the season with sweep of Saskatchewan

Michelle Jazszuk and the UBC Okanagan Heat earned a weekend sweep in Saskatoon. -Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

The UBC Okanagan Heat haven’t missed a beat so far in 2018.

Steve Manuel’s team is now 6-0 in the second semester in Canada West women’s volleyball after earning a weekend sweep at the University of Saskatchewan.

The Heat, now 14-4 and in sole possession of third place in the conference, shutdown the Huskies 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-12) Friday night in Saskatoon.

Aidan Lea led all Heat hitters with nine kills, followed by Michelle Jakszuk, with eight. Defensively, Siobhan Fitzpatrick led the way with eight digs, while Erin Drew had seven blocks.

On Saturday, UBCO needed four sets to drop the Huskies (23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19).

Fitzpatrick led the way with 17 kills for the Heat. Jakszuk had 14 while Ann Richards and Lea had 12 apiece. Sara McCreary finished with 47 assists, while Jakszuk led the Heat with 14 digs.

The Heat will look to extend their six-match winning streak when they return to their home court this weekend, Friday and Saturday against the Winnipeg Wesmen (1-17).

Heat men

The UBCO men (5-13) came up empty in Saskatoon, losing both matches to the Huskies.

On Friday, U of S prevailed in three sets (23-25, 18-25, 23-25).

Lars Bornemann led all Heat hitters with 18 kills, followed by Devon Cote, with 12. Jon Russo finished with 32 assists.

On Saturday, UBCO was swept once again, falling 20-25, 27-29, 19-25.

Bornemann led the Heat with 13 kills, while Max Heppell and Devon Cote had nine each, and Morgan Nichols finished with 37 assists.

The Heat will host the University of Winnipeg Friday and Saturday at the UBCO gym.

