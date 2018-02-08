Alrich Berrios and the UBC Okanagan Heat men’s basketball team finished up the Canada West season last weekend in Winnipeg. -Image: Kelly Morton Photography

Heat teams close out hardwood season

UBC Okanagan men and women combined for just two wins in Canada West action in 2017-18

Both UBC Okanagan teams ended a long season on the court by getting swept in Canada West basketball action last weekend in Winnipeg.

Claire Meadows’ Heat women finished a winless 2017-18 campaign with a 0-20 record.

On Friday, Winnipeg prevailed 76-48 over UBCO.

Jordan Korol led the way for the Heat, finishing with a career-high 18 points along with eight rebounds.

On Saturday, a much better improved from the Heat in a 69-61 loss to Winnipeg. In her final game with UBCO, Shenelle Tamminen had an exceptional night, finishing with a team-high 19 points, equalling her career-best. Emma Johnson and Emma Jonas each added nine points.

Emma Johnson was the Heat’s leading scorer this year, finishing up with an average of 7.4 points per game, while Jonas was a close second with 7.3 per game.

Jordan Korol was the Heat’s top rebounder this season, averaging 6.3 per game, while Kate Johnson was the assists leader, with 2.1 per game.

Heat men

Pete Guarasci’s UBCO men closed out the Canada West season with a record of 2-18.

On Friday, Winnipeg outlasted the Heat 67-54. Aldrich Berrios had a game-high 19 points for the Heat, including five threes on nine attempts.

On Saturday, the Wesmen dropped the Heat 65-53. Berrios led the way again with 13 points and three assists, while Triston Matthews and Philip Okanlawon each had 12 points.

Berrios was the Heat’s leading scorer this season, finishing with an average of 15.1 points per game. He sits he sits second in school history at (1189) points just 15 points shy of Mitch Goodwin’s total of (1204).

Kyrin Cybenko finished the season with a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game, while Berrios added another team-leading stat to his resume with an average of 2.6 assists per game.

