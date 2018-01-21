Ann Richards and the Heat took two matches off the hometown Bobcats

Heat win fourth straight, Huskies next up

UBCO women hold firm among top four teams in Canada West standings

Steve Manuel’s UBC Okanagan Heat pushed their 2018 winning streak to four matches with a two-game sweep of the Bobcats in Brandon.

On Friday night, Siobhan Fitzpatrick had a game-high 10 kills and added 10 digs in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-15) UBCO win.

Michelle Jakszuk added nine kills and eight digs, Aidan Lea and Erin Drew both play well in the middle, combining for 14 kills and nine blocks.

On Saturday, the third-ranked Heat needed four sets to drop the Bobcats (21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13).

Jakszuk led UBCO with 14 kills, while Aidan Lea and Siobhan Fitpatrick had 10 apiece, while setter Sara McCreary finished with 36 assists.

The Heat (12-4) will be on the road again this coming weekend, when they travel to take on the Saskatchewan Huskies (9-9) on Friday and Saturday.

Heat men

The UBCO men came up empty in Brandon, losing both nights in straight sets.

On Friday, the Bobcats (12-4) rolled to a 3-0 win (21-25, 23-25, 10-25).

Lars Bornemann finished the match with a team-high eight kills, while Devon Cote and Joshua Harvey who had six and five respectively. Setter Jon Russo finished with 22 assists.

On Saturday, more of the same in a 3-0 Brandon win (22-25, 23-25, 17-25)

Bornemann continued his strong play with a game-high 14 kills along with 12 digs for a double-double. Cote finished had eight kills of his own and three digs.

The Heat (5-11) will be in Saskatoon this weekend for two matches with the Huskies (7-11).

Most Read