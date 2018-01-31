The UBCO women’s basketball team, with graduating seniors (front) Shenelle Tamminen and Carly Corrado. -Image: UBC Okanagan Heat Athletics

Heat women honour outgoing seniors

Carly Corrado and Shenelle Tamminen played their final home games with UBCO basketball

The UBC Okanagan women’s basketball team couldn’t pick up a win in their final home games of the 2017-18 Canada West season but did bid a fond farewell to a pair of their graduating players.

Playing the final home games of their careers for the Heat in front of family and friends were Carly Corrado and Shenelle Tamminen.

Corrado, a graduate of KSS, and Tamminen, a product of Calgary, were honoured on Seniors Night Saturday at the UBCO gym.

On the court, the visiting UBC Thunderbirds won both games over the Heat 82-55 on Friday and 66-48 on Saturday.

The Heat women (0-16) close out their season this weekend with two games in Winnipeg against the Wesmen (12-6).

Heat men

The UBCO men closed out their home court schedule with a pair of defeats to UBC.

The Thunderbirds prevailed 73-47 on Friday and 84-63 on Saturday in Kelowna. Triston Matthews scored 37 points over the two games to lead the Heat, while Aldrich Berrios had 31 points.

The weekend also marked a homecoming for three Kelowna players who suited up for the visiting Thunderbirds.

All grads of KSS, Parker Simson, Grant Shephard and Mason Bourcier played both games for UBC.

Simson, making his court debut with the T-Birds, played 17 minutes over the two games, scoring two points. Bourcier, a starter in both games, played 63 minutes and had 15 points, while Shephard logged 36 minutes and had 16 points.

KidSport

Saturday night was the UBCO KidSport Night game that benefits under-privileged kids who can’t afford to play sports.

Every three-point shot made by the Heat is donated in the form of $50 dollars, which totaled to $650 dollars for the night.

