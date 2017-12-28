Historical info sought on Across the Lake Swim

Organizers are looking for information to help celebrate 70th anniversary of swim

The earliest known photo of Kelowna’s Across the Lake Swim. -Image: Contributed

In the summer of 2018, the Across the Lake Swim will celebrate its 70th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, organizers are putting out the call for people to send along historical photos, stories or any other information on the annual swim in Kelowna.

First held in 1949, the Across the Lake Swim is the longest running open water event of its kind in Canada.

“We really don’t have any information about the inaugural swim, but can assume the number of participants would be very few, probably less than 20 swimmers,” says Peter Rudd, Race Director.

Rudd said 1,500 swimmers are expected for the 2.1 kilometres trek across Okanagan Lake on July 14, 2018.

“The Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim is part of Kelowna history and it’s a story we want to tell as part of our 70th celebrations in 2018.

“Very few Canadian events have this kind of longevity and success,” Rudd added. “We now draw visitors from around the world to swim across Okanagan Lake. It’s something Kelowna should be proud of.”

That’s how members of the public with a knowledge of past swims can be helpful.

“We’re asking people to send historical photos, stories, articles, or pictures of past awards of our event or related lake activities” says Alexis MacMillan, Media volunteer for the swim. “We would also love to talk to swimmers, or their family members, who were a part of earlier swims.”

Send stories, articles, and photos to: media@acrossthelakeswim.com

