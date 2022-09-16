The UBCO women’s team comes first at the first tournament of the season at the Richmond Country Club (Contributed)

The UBCO women’s team comes first at the first tournament of the season at the Richmond Country Club (Contributed)

Hitting the greens: UBC Okanagan women’s golf finishes first in opening tournament

As a team, they finished in first with a combined score of +27

The UBCO women’s golf team is off to a good start on the front nine of the season.

Both as a team and individually, the UBCO team of Emily Cornwall and Khushi Hooda finished ahead of everyone else in the field at the first event of the year at the SFU True North Classic held at Richmond Country Club.

Cornwall finished first in the two-round (36 hole) tournament at two over par. In the first round, she shot a tournament-best 69 (three under) and followed it was a 77. She finished just one stroke ahead of her teammate, who shot a 74 and a 73.

As for the rest of the team, Kayleigh Trowman finished tied for 10th with a score of +11 (155), Bess Chan finished 15th at +13 (157), and Lauren Nedo was tied for 17th at +15 (159).

As a team, they finished first by 16 strokes with a score of +27. Simon Fraser University finished second with a score of +43.

The UBCO women’s golf team will next be in action on Sept. 19 and 20 at the Cascades Invitational held at the Chilliwack Golf Club.

READ MORE: Injured dirt biker saved by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

READ MORE: Legendary broadcaster coming to Kelowna for BC Sports Hall of Fame Summit

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

College AthleticsGolfKelownaVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Bike Race celebrates the ‘O.G. vibes’ of mountain biking in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Brian Rogers is running for a seat on Kelowna council. (Photo/Brian Rogers)
Kelowna Votes 2022: Brian Rogers

The UBCO women’s team comes first at the first tournament of the season at the Richmond Country Club (Contributed)
Hitting the greens: UBC Okanagan women’s golf finishes first in opening tournament

Westbank First Nation Chief Robert Louie. (Black Press file photo)
Political comeback for new Westbank First Nation Chief

(Photo - @headandbrain/Twitter)
Morning Start: Concussions in Canada