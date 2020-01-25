The inaugural Barrels & Berms FIS SBX World Cup kicked off at Big White Ski Resort Jan. 24. (Photo: barrelsandberms.ca)

Inaugural Barrels & Berms SBX World Cup continues at Big White

The snowboard cross event brings in Canadian and national stars

Big White Ski Resort hosts some of the world’s best at the first ever Barrels & Berms FIS SBX World Cup this weekend.

The event started Jan. 24 and brings in the top talent in SBX (snowboard cross) from Canada and from around the globe. This World Cup is the only chance for the Canadian National Team to compete at the top international level on home snowgrounds this year.

Olympic level athletes, including Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow, will take over the Big White slopes for individual and team SBX events with the Team Event being a new Olympic discipline in 2022.

View this post on Instagram

PHOTOS (Jan 23rd) It was a snowy one yesterday (Jan 23rd) on course for practice day up Big White Ski Resort for the Barrels and Berms SBX WC! All the international teams gathered at the start gates to test the course to its limits, battling the conditions and settling in! Remember you can catch all the action live of tomorrow events from 12pm – 130pm PST through this link in our bio courtesy of CBC Sports —– Canada Snowboard 🍁 is proudly supported by our premiere partners: @skibigwhite our event sponsor, @mazdacanada the official automotive partner of Canada Snowboard and Canada's premiere snowboard events. @lining.official our official apparel sponsor of Canada's National Team, @okanaganspring official beer sponsor @nativeshoes official footwear partner, @telus official technology partner and @sunbeltrentals official power supplier. With participation from Government of Canada, Government of British Columbia & Tourism BC// Avec la participation du Government of Canada, Government of British Columbia, Tourism BC 🇨🇦

A post shared by Canada Snowboard (@canadasnowboardteam) on

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow gears up for World Cup at Big White

It’s the first time that the FIS SBX World Cup has been hosted in Canada since 2013.

For results and more information, visit barrelsandberms.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Women take centre stage at NHL all-star skills competition

Just Posted

Inaugural Barrels & Berms SBX World Cup continues at Big White

The snowboard cross event brings in Canadian and national stars

Rockets get healthy, snap streak with 3-2 win over T-Birds

Kelowna looks for more wins Saturday with the first of back-to-back games with Giants

Language course helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nation language

“Learning a Language: nsyilxcən for Everyone” course kicks off in Kelowna on Feb. 4

Peachland looks to hire climate action coordinator

Coordinator would help city reach its carbon reduction goals

Flooding water at West Kelowna Tim Hortons closes lane on Highway 97

This story has been updated with more accurate information. Water flooding from… Continue reading

Women take centre stage at NHL all-star skills competition

Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a spirited 3-on-3 game between female players Friday night

Highway 1 closed near Golden for high avalanche danger

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

A 2.6-magnitude recorded Saturday morning

Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Andrew Scheer said his caucus needs to stay sharp

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

In photos and video: Snow collapses cat shelter at Shuswap SPCA

Organization says no cats were injured, help wanted to rebuild

B.C.’s oldest practising lawyer celebrates 100th birthday, shares advice

Firefighters bring Constance Isherwood a cake with 100 birthday candles

Most Read