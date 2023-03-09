The Kelowna Rockets will wear SpongeBob Squarepants jerseys on Saturday, March 18. (Kelowna Rockets/Contributed)

Is this the Krusty Krab? No it’s the Kelowna Rockets wearing Spongebob-themed jerseys

The Rockets will be wear the speciality jerseys on Saturday, March 18th against Kamloops

Are you ready Kelowna? Aye aye Captain!

On Saturday, March 18th, the Kelowna Rockets will be wearing speciality jerseys featuring your favourite yellow sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea. Yes that’s right, the team will be wearing SpongeBob Squarepants jerseys for RE/MAX: Nickelodeon Night for the Children’s Miracle Network that night.

As the Rockets wear the jerseys on the ice against the Kamloops Blazers that night, a silent auction will be taking place as all the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with all the proceeds going to BC Children’s Hospital. The silent auction tables will be at sections 115 and 116.

Puck drop at Prospera Place is at 7:05 p.m.

It’s unknown whether the team will change their name to the Bikini Bottom Rockets for the night or whether krabby patties will be served at the concessions.

