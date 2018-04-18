Lucia Jakab competed for Canada’s gymnastics team in Jesolo, Italy. -Image: Contributed

Jakab wears Maple Leaf in Italy

Okanagan gymnast competes with Team Canada at Jesolo Cup

Lake Country gymnast Lucia Jakab gained some valuable international experience, representing her country las weekend at the 2018 Jesolo Cup in Italy.

Jakab, 14, competed for Team Canada in the Junior category, while world-renowned athletes such as American Ragan Smith competed in the Senior division.

Russia, Germany, France, Great Britain, Canada, Brazil, Belgium, China and Italy were all represented in this year’s meet.

Jakab finished in 27th overall, the second best finish on the Canadian team.

A member of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre, Lucia was named last year to the Canadian national junior team, the top developmental program for the sport’s up-and-coming athletes.

