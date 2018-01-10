Jenkins leads Big White Racers at Sun Peaks

Kelowna skiers get to the podium at first U16 races of 2018

Hallie Jenkins (middle) won three races at the U16 Tech Alpine Open Series. -Image: Contributed

Hallie Jenkins of the Big White Racers was on her game during the first B.C. Alpine U16 races of the year.

At the Tech Alpine Open Series last weekend at Sun Peaks, Jenkins won both of the girls’ GS races, and added a first and second-place finish in the two slalom events.

Other results for Big White Racers:

• First-year U16 Toni Willoughby satisfied her own personal goal by improving her finishing position in each race over the challenging 4 day event.

• Adam Fricska, in his first season of U16 male, placed 8th and 13th in GS races.

• Luke McMillan enjoyed solid results in GS with 9th and 13th place finishes, along with a 13th in slalom, while posting the 7th fastest time overall on his second run.

• William Little showed solid improvement in his second GS race by moving up 12 spots to finish 35th overall.

• Big White Ski Club’s master skier Gerry Whittaker had strong results, surpassing a number of U16 men.

One hundred and forty skiers from across the province competed in the four-day even at Sun Peaks.