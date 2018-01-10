Hallie Jenkins (middle) won three races at the U16 Tech Alpine Open Series. -Image: Contributed

Jenkins leads Big White Racers at Sun Peaks

Kelowna skiers get to the podium at first U16 races of 2018

Hallie Jenkins of the Big White Racers was on her game during the first B.C. Alpine U16 races of the year.

At the Tech Alpine Open Series last weekend at Sun Peaks, Jenkins won both of the girls’ GS races, and added a first and second-place finish in the two slalom events.

Other results for Big White Racers:

• First-year U16 Toni Willoughby satisfied her own personal goal by improving her finishing position in each race over the challenging 4 day event.

• Adam Fricska, in his first season of U16 male, placed 8th and 13th in GS races.

• Luke McMillan enjoyed solid results in GS with 9th and 13th place finishes, along with a 13th in slalom, while posting the 7th fastest time overall on his second run.

• William Little showed solid improvement in his second GS race by moving up 12 spots to finish 35th overall.

• Big White Ski Club’s master skier Gerry Whittaker had strong results, surpassing a number of U16 men.

One hundred and forty skiers from across the province competed in the four-day even at Sun Peaks.

Previous story
Heat fall to ‘Wolves, Huskies up next

Just Posted

Recycling fees going up for West Kelowna residents

Hike in tipping fees at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill reason for the increase

Evidence points towards smoking material as start of Kelowna fire

The fire on Cameron Ave likely started from a lighter or matches

Large lakeshore development in Kelowna taking shape

The Aqua project will go to city council for a development permit Jan. 23

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

Seeing Wood Lake from a different point of view

Aerial footage of Wood Lake in Lake Country was released by a drone owner this month

Child porn forum moderator in Penticton sentenced to five years

Penticton man Tyler Walker had a high-level of involvement in the creation of two child porn forums

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP investigate OKIB property

Few details being released into police presence

Most Read