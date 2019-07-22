Kelowna athletes take top spots in Peach Classic triathlon

The faces of the athletes tell the tale prior to the start of the Peach City Classic triathlon sprint event on the shore of Okanagan Lake. (Mark Brett - Western News) Holden Berrisford of Summerland is first out of the water in the sprint event and went on to place 18th overall and third in his age category in the annual Peach City Classic triathlon Sunday in Penticton. (Mark Brett - Western News) Colour me blue. An athlete stretches before the start of the Peach City Classic event. (Mark Brett - Western News) The faces of the athletes tell the tale prior to the start of the Peach City Classic triathlon sprint event on the shore of Okanagan Lake. (Mark Brett - Western News) Chelsea Raymond is all smiles as she splashes to the finish line of the swim event of the sprint course on her way to a first place finish overall in the women’s division. (Mark Brett - Western News) Jason Gigliotti of West Vancouver heads out on the bike portion of the sprint event. (Mark Brett - Western News) Vanessa Tilson of Kelowna is all concentration as she heads out on the run course. She was the first place female in the standard Olympic event. (Mark Brett - Western News) Long shadows cast by Cameron McInnes (sprint winner) and Jesse Vanoene at the finish line. (Mark Brett - Western News)

By Brennan Phillips

Western News Staff

Experience can be a game changer, just ask Joe Radench of Grand Prairie, Alta.

“I’ve actually been out here in the Okanagan for about three weeks,” said Radench, the first place finisher in the Olympic Standard distance of Sunday’s Peach Classic Triathlon. “I was able to scope out the course, and get used to where all the challenging parts are. Riding it was second nature. ”

Radench, entered in the Men’s 50-54 category, finished the triathlon with a total time of two hours, 10 minutes and 11 seconds. He completed the swim in 00:22:17, the bike section in 01:04:37, and the run in 00:40:52. The second-place finish belonged to Adrian Vanderhelm of Port Severn, Ont. who finished just over 30 seconds behind Radench with a time of 02:10:43.0.

In the women’s division, first place in the standard distance went to Kelowna’s Vanessa Tilson, who came out of the swim with a time of, 00:20:10, and went on to finish the cycling portion of the course in 01:13:20, and the run in 00:45:37, for a total time of 02:21:45.0. Just under five minutes separated Tilson from the second place finisher, Yvonne Timewell of Kamloops, who ran a 02:26:20.0 race.

In the Aqua/Bike Division, a qualifying race for the Canadian Championships this year, 50 competitors took on the 1.5 kilometre swim and 40 km bike ride. Alex Szirmai of Revelstoke came out on top with a time of 01:30:27.0, with two minutes ahead of Maple Ridge’s Roy McBeth’s time of 01:31:10.0, and three minutes on first place female finisher and third overall Samantha Hoft’s time of 01:33:59.0.

According to Hoft, of Victoria, she has been focussing on her cycling skills which paid off in the results, adding she is looking forward to competing in a pair of upcoming Gran Fondo’s.

In the Sprint distance, there was proof that just as with age, youth can be advantageous on the course. Cam McInnes, 17, from Kelowna, took the first place finish in the Mens 19 division, and first overall with a quick time of 01:12:27.0. Chelsea Raymond of West Vancouver finished just behind McInnes in second place overall, and first for the women, with a total time of 01:13:51.0.

